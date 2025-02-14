 |  Login 
Polish government classifies Huta Częstochowa as strategic company

Friday, 14 February 2025 14:19:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Polish government has announced that it has classified steelmaker Huta Częstochowa as a “strategic company”. As a result, the government will have the sole right to approve the sale or transfer of the company.

Being the only heavy plate plant in Poland and one of the largest production sites in the EU, Huta Częstochowa is considered vital for the national security. It also has technical capabilities to produce heavy sheets that are in demand from the defense industry. Therefore, the minister of national defense will be the controlling body for Huta Częstochowa.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, the company with a heavy plate production capacity of over 40,000 mt recently resumed production at its heavy plate rolling mill, following a year of shutdown.


