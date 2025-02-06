Poland’s Huta Częstochowa resumes production at heavy plate rolling mill

Polish steelmaker Huta Częstochowa, a subsidiary of Poland-based coking coal exporter Węglokoks, has resumed production at its heavy plate rolling mill, following a year of shutdown, as the last step towards full plant operation, according to local media reports. The first batch of S235 grade plates, intended mainly for the domestic construction sector, was produced on February 3, 2025.

The rolling mill already has orders for 13,000 mt of plate and the demand is expected to increase further. Before the suspension of operations, the company was producing 90 percent of the country’s heavy plate production.

Huta Częstochowa’s heavy plate rolling mill has an annual production capacity o exceeding 40,000 mt of plates with thicknesses of 6 mm to 150 mm.