Peruvian iron ore production declines in December and 2020

Monday, 08 February 2021 21:14:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore output declined in both December and the full year of 2020, the nation’s ministry of mines and energy (Minem) said on Monday.

According to Minem, Peruvian iron ore output in December declined 16.4 percent, year-over-year, to 980,129 mt. Production in December also dropped 17.3 percent, month-over-month, from 1.18 million mt in November.

As for the full year of 2020, Peruvian iron ore output reached 8.89 million mt, 12.1 percent down, year-over-year, mainly due the impact of Covid-19.

Shoung Hierro Peru, the nation’s key iron ore producer, accounted for 97.1 percent of all Peru’s iron ore output in the full year of 2020, Minem said.


