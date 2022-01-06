Peruvian iron ore output declines in November

Thursday, 06 January 2022 21:04:44 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore production in November decreased 15.8 percent, year-over-year, to 998,487 mt, according to a report this week from the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

Minem said Peruvian iron ore output in November also dropped 16.8 percent, month-over-month, from 1.19 million mt in October.

As for the accumulated period of January to November 2021, Peruvian iron ore output totaled 11.39 million mt, 44 percent up, year-over-year.

Shougang Hierro Peru is the nation’s key iron ore producer. The company accounted for 98.3 percent all Peru’s iron ore output of 998,487 mt in November.