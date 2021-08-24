Peru seeks mining investments, including new iron ore terminal

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 21:04:54 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Peruvian minister of mines and energy (Minem), Ivan Merino Aguirre, met late last week with the governor of the ICA region, Javier Gallegos, to discuss mining investments, including a new port terminal by iron ore producer, Shougang Hierro Peru.

Aguirre sought to strengthen federal and state ties with ICA, the country’s key iron ore region, to improve and increase mining investments, Minem said. Gallegos said the ICA region plans to develop several infrastructure projects to boost mining activity.

Gallegos said Peru’s key iron ore producer, Shougang Hierro Peru, plans to develop a new port terminal at its San Juan de Marcona site, in the ICA region. The ICA government said the company also eyes a railway that would connect ICA to the Apurimac region. The minister said he would seek to formalize small mining producers.