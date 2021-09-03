﻿
English
Peruvian iron ore output increases 52 percent in July

Friday, 03 September 2021 20:54:09 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore production in July increased 52 percent, year-over-year, to 1.17 million mt, said this week the ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

Minem said iron ore output in July grew 4.9 percent, month-over-month, from 1.12 million mt.

As for the accumulated period of January to July this year, Peruvian iron ore output improved 100.2 percent, year-over-year, to 7.22 million mt.

Shoungang Hierro Peru, the nation’s key iron ore producer, accounted for 98.2 percent of the iron ore Peru produced in July this year.


