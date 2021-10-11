Peruvian regulator may fine Shougang Hierro Peru

Monday, 11 October 2021 21:08:46 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian labor regulator, Sunafil, might fine Peru’s key iron ore producer, Shougang Hierro Peru, the regulator said. Shougang Hierro Peru reportedly detained 380 workers for periods of 30 and 60 days, not allowing them to leave the iron ore producers’ site, which is a labor penalty, Sunafil said.

Sunafil proposed a fine of PEN 154,038 ($37,753). The regulator said Shougang Hierro Peru committed two infractions, following an investigation. The first consisted in not consulting the 380 workers about sudden changes in their work shifts and exposing them to unsafe and unhealthy situations. Such a penalty was considered by the regulator as “serious.”

Sunafil said Shougang Hierro Peru committed a second penalty by not providing proper rooms for contract workers from Escudo Protector to sleep in. About 110 workers were found in this condition, the regulator said.

Earlier this year, Sunafil had already inspected a Shougang Hierro Peru site for other labor violations, as reported by SteelOrbis.