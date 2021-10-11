﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Peruvian regulator may fine Shougang Hierro Peru

Monday, 11 October 2021 21:08:46 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian labor regulator, Sunafil, might fine Peru’s key iron ore producer, Shougang Hierro Peru, the regulator said. Shougang Hierro Peru reportedly detained 380 workers for periods of 30 and 60 days, not allowing them to leave the iron ore producers’ site, which is a labor penalty, Sunafil said.

Sunafil proposed a fine of PEN 154,038 ($37,753). The regulator said Shougang Hierro Peru committed two infractions, following an investigation. The first consisted in not consulting the 380 workers about sudden changes in their work shifts and exposing them to unsafe and unhealthy situations. Such a penalty was considered by the regulator as “serious.”

Sunafil said Shougang Hierro Peru committed a second penalty by not providing proper rooms for contract workers from Escudo Protector to sleep in. About 110 workers were found in this condition, the regulator said.

Earlier this year, Sunafil had already inspected a Shougang Hierro Peru site for other labor violations, as reported by SteelOrbis.


Tags: mining  Peru  iron ore  South America  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Oct

Peruvian iron ore output increases 13.4 percent in August
04 Oct

Bahia state iron ore companies see revenues increase in Jan-Sep
16 Sep

Vale accelerates decommissioning of its Doutor iron ore waste dam
14 Sep

Usiminas to halt operations at iron ore dam
14 Sep

Vale unveils iron ore capacity guidance for 2021 and 2022