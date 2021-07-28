﻿
Gerdau’s Siderperu and Ferralia ink iron processing deal

Wednesday, 28 July 2021 20:48:00 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Siderperu, the Peruvian subsidiary of integrated steelmaker Gerdau, has inked a commercial partnership with Ferralia for iron processing, the company said.

Without disclosing further details or the nature of such a “partnership,” Siderperu said it “strengthened” the existing commercial partnership it had with Ferralia to consolidate iron processing activities at a single facility.

Siderperu said the iron processing activities will take place at Ferralia’s Lurin plant, which will triple Siderperu’s undisclosed iron processing capacity. Siderperu will also provide engineering services. 

Siderperu’s partnership comes after the company announced a similar agreement with NLMK Peru to sell steel plate.


