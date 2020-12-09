Peruvian iron ore output increases 23.7 percent in October

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 22:16:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore production in October rose 23.7 percent, year-over-year, according to data released this week by the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

Minem said Peruvian iron ore output in October reached 1.09 million mt, up from 883,233 mt in October 2019, and 6.6 percent up, month-over-month, from 1.02 million mt in September this year.

Despite the year-over-year and month-over-month increases reported in October, Peruvian iron ore production in the accumulated period of January to October this year fell 14.2 percent, year-over-year, to 6.72 million mt, mainly due to Covid-19.