Peru’s Aceros Arequipa commissions new pipe plant in Bolivia

Friday, 24 November 2023 13:40:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Peruvian steelmaker Corporacion Aceros Arequipa (CAASA) has announced that it has commissioned its new pipe and formed profile plant in Bolivia, entailing an investment of more than $20 million.

Accordingly, the plant in question produces electric-welded tubes and cold-formed steel profiles. The new plant has a production capacity of 60,000 mt per year. This way, CAASA aims to increase its presence in the region, while it is already offering products such as corrugated bars, steel tubes, formed profiles, structural profiles and flat products.

“Inauguration of the most modern production plant in Bolivia is truly a milestone and a source of pride. The objective of this emblematic project is to improve service to our local customers and increase exports to neighboring countries: Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil. Likewise, it reinforces the expansion and positioning of our company as a leader in the steel sector,” Tulio Silgado, CEO of CAASA, stated.