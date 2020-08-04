Peru resumes iron ore production in June

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 00:01:27 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peru saw its iron ore output in June rebound after producing zero tons in April and May, as the country remained on a lockdown from March 16 until the end of June.

Minem said Peruvian iron ore output in June reached 393,741 mt, down 57.6 percent, year-on-year, from 927,601 mt in June 2019.

The nation’s ministry of mines and energy (Minem) allowed the mining industry to resume activities in mid-May, but Peru still produced no iron ore for the month.

As for H1, Peruvian iron ore production totaled 2.83 million mt, 36.6 percent down, year-on-year.

Shougang Hierro Peru is the nation’s key iron ore producer.