Pembroke Resources to start mining at Olive Downs coking coal project in June

Monday, 13 February 2023 16:29:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based company Pembroke Resources has announced that it has moved one step closer to production at the Olive Downs coking coal project in Queensland with the opening of Sheldon Bridge.

The 120-meter-long bridge, which spans the Isaac River, marks yet another milestone in the development of the Olive Downs Complex. 

The next major milestone will be the commencement of mining operations in June this year. The first shipments of high-quality coking coal from Olive Downs will be exported in late 2023. 

Initially, Olive Downs is expected to operate at 4.5 million mt per year, expanding its annual capacity to 15 million mt, with low-cost production and a long mine life estimated at 80 years, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


