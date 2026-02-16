 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Peabody...

Peabody Energy launches longwall mining at Centurion coking coal mine after eight-year shutdown

Monday, 16 February 2026 16:29:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US-based coal miner Peabody Energy has announced that it has successfully launched longwall mining at its Centurion premium hard coking coal mine in Australia nearly two months ahead of the original schedule after an eight-year hiatus, strengthening its position in the seaborne metallurgical coal market. The company had ceased operations at the mine in September 2018 due to a fire.

Peabody Energy also stated that it plans to produce 3.5 million mt of coking coal at Centurion in 2026 and increase output to 4.7 million mt by 2028.

Strategic role in metallurgical coal portfolio

The start of longwall operations marks a major milestone for the company, reinforcing its metallurgical coal platform and supporting margin improvements. The project is expected to enhance Peabody’s ability to supply a highly sought-after premium coking coal product to its customers.

According to the company, the Centurion mine is set to play a key role in meeting customer demand in the coming years.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production 

Similar articles

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance to suspend Saraji South coal mine in Queensland

18 Sep | Steel News

Whitehaven Coal sees higher coal sales and production in Q3 FY 2024-25

05 May | Steel News

Anglo American completes sale of interest in Jellinbah coal mines

29 Jan | Steel News

Peabody Energy makes first coal shipment from Queensland mine

19 Dec | Steel News

Australia’s Coronado to soon begin production at Mammoth underground coal mine

16 Dec | Steel News

Australia’s Bowen Coking Coal produces first coal at Plumtree North

02 Dec | Steel News

Anglo American to transfer coking coal business in Australia to US-based Peabody Energy

26 Nov | Steel News

South32’s coal output down in FY 2023-24

23 Jul | Steel News

Iron ore output of BHP Billiton up slightly in FY 2023-24

17 Jul | Steel News

Australia’s Stanmore discontinues operations at Mavis coal mine

08 Jul | Steel News