Peabody Energy launches longwall mining at Centurion coking coal mine after eight-year shutdown

US-based coal miner Peabody Energy has announced that it has successfully launched longwall mining at its Centurion premium hard coking coal mine in Australia nearly two months ahead of the original schedule after an eight-year hiatus, strengthening its position in the seaborne metallurgical coal market. The company had ceased operations at the mine in September 2018 due to a fire.

Peabody Energy also stated that it plans to produce 3.5 million mt of coking coal at Centurion in 2026 and increase output to 4.7 million mt by 2028.

Strategic role in metallurgical coal portfolio

The start of longwall operations marks a major milestone for the company, reinforcing its metallurgical coal platform and supporting margin improvements. The project is expected to enhance Peabody’s ability to supply a highly sought-after premium coking coal product to its customers.

According to the company, the Centurion mine is set to play a key role in meeting customer demand in the coming years.