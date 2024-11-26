 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Anglo...

Anglo American to transfer coking coal business in Australia to US-based Peabody Energy

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 14:47:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced that, within the scope of its plans to focus on its copper and premium iron ore operations, it has decided to sell off its remaining coking coal mines in Australia to US-based coal miner Peabody Energy for $3.8 billion, subject to competition and regulatory approvals.

Accordingly, Peabody Energy will buy the Moranbah North, Capcoal, Aquila and Grosvenor mines, which are expected to produce 11.3 million mt of premium hard coking coal in 2026. The transaction in question is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025. As a result, the US miner will have an advantage in serving the world’s largest and fastest growing steel markets.

Earlier this month, Anglo American had signed an agreement with Australia-based Zashvin Pty Limited for the sale of its 33.3 percent interest in Australia-based Jellinbah Group, which owns a 70 percent interest in the Jellinbah East and Lake Vermont coal mines, to Zashvin for cash proceeds of A$1.6 billion, as SteelOrbis reported previously.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production Anglo American 

Similar articles

India’s OASL wins auction for coal mine

26 Nov | Steel News

India’s Prakash Industries signs mining lease for coal block to support steel mill

26 Nov | Steel News

Mechel suspends operations at coking coal mine in Kuzbass due to limited exports

26 Nov | Steel News

Indian government advised to declare coking coal as critical mineral

25 Nov | Steel News

Local coke prices in China move down further

22 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Metinvest records higher crude steel and pig iron output in Jan-Sept

20 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 22.6 percent in January-September

18 Nov | Steel News

Mills propose further price cuts in local Chinese coke market

15 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coal ministry annuls coal block allocated to JSW Steel Limited

11 Nov | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic falls 6% in April-October

11 Nov | Steel News