 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Anglo...

Anglo American completes sale of interest in Jellinbah coal mines

Wednesday, 29 January 2025 15:15:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced that it has completed the transfer of its 33.3 percent interest in Australia-based Jellinbah Group, which owns a 70 percent interest in the Jellinbah East and Lake Vermont coal mines, to Zashvin Pty Ltd for A$1.6 billion.

The companies had reached an agreement back in November last year, as SteelOrbis reported previously. Anglo American aims to focus on its copper and premium iron ore operations, and is thus selling off its interests in several coking coal mines in Australia.

The agreement with Zashvin is based on the fact that Anglo American does not operate the Jellinbah mines, nor does it market any of the production volumes from the mines.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production Anglo American 

Similar articles

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 4, 2025

25 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China decline amid slowing demand

24 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal price edges up after falling throughout Jan, but CFR China price down further

23 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 3, 2025

17 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 3, 2025 

17 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 3, 2025 

17 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 3, 2025

17 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China move sideways, export trading halted

17 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

US-based Arch Resources and CONSOL Energy merge as Core Natural Resources

16 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 20.1 percent in January-November

16 Jan | Steel News