Whitehaven Coal sees higher coal sales and production in Q3 FY 2024-25

Australia-based miner Whitehaven Coal Limited has announced its operational results for the third quarter ended on March 31 of the financial year 2024-25.

In the given quarter, the company reported 9.19 million mt of coal production, declining by five percent quarter on quarter and growing by 110.3 percent year on year, bringing the coal production volume in the first nine months of the financial year 2024-25 to 28.55 million mt, up by 94.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, Whitehaven Coal’s coal sales in the given quarter totaled 7 million mt, falling by 22.0 percent quarter on quarter and rising by 82.7 percent year on year, while its coal sales in the first nine months were reported at 23.37 million mt, up by 85.0 percent year on year.

The company has kept its coal production guidance for the financial year 2024-25 at the range of 35.0-39.5 million mt and its coal sales guidance at the range of 28.0-31.5 million mt.