Passenger vehicle sales in China up 13.7 percent in January-September

In the first nine months this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 21.241 million units and 21.246 million units, increasing by 13.9 percent and 13.7 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In September alone, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 290,000 units and 285,900 units, up 16.0 percent and 12.5 percent month on month, while increasing by 15.9 percent and 13.2 percent year on year, respectively.