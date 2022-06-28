Outokumpu to divest its plate service center in Aalten, Netherlands

Tuesday, 28 June 2022 17:35:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that it will divest its plate service center in Aalten, the Netherlands. The service center is to be taken over by the Netherlands-based Roba Holding.

Outokumpu will continue to supply the Aalten service center with plates produced at its Degerfors plate mill in Sweden, even after the closing of the deal, which is estimated to take place in approximately one to three months’ time. All the employees, management and operations in Aalten will be part of the deal and will be transferred to Roba Metals.