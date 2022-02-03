OMK supplies pipes to Russia’s Far North in line with special requirements
Russia-based OMK, one of the country’s main producers of steel for the energy and transport sectors, has announced that at the end of 2021 it successfully provided 830 mt of large-diameter insulated pipes to the oil and gas condensate deposit in the Far North. The pipes with a diameter of 530 mm were produced at OMK’s Vyksa plant’s electric-welded pipe shop in the Nizhny Novgorod region, with a special anti-corrosion external coating, a heat-insulating layer of polyurethane foam and with a protective sheath made of galvanized steel. Additionally, higher requirements were met in the mechanical properties of the pipes in order to secure their proper use at low temperatures (up to minus 60ºC). According to the customer’s request, OMK has developed a special package using metal cassettes designed to protect products during delivery, including by sea.