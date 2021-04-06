Ohio distributor acquires Allegheny Pipe & Supply

Tuesday, 06 April 2021 18:53:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Dayton, Ohio-based construction and industrial supplies and equipment distributor, announced it has purchased the assets of Allegheny Pipe & Supply, a distributor of industrial pipe, valves and fittings located in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. The company is regarded as a prime distributor of carbon and stainless steel pipe, valves, fittings and related products with onsite cutting, grooving, and threading capabilities for the Pittsburgh area and beyond to the tri-state region of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

Third generation owners Jim Morse, president of Allegheny Pipe & Supply, and his brother, Tom Morse, vice president, plan to re-invest in substantial ownership in the company with Winsupply Inc. as the majority owner. Jim Morse will remain president and Tom will be second in command. The location will continue to do business as Allegheny Pipe & Supply, with the legal name Winsupply Coraopolis PA Co.

In the Winsupply business model, Winsupply is the majority owner of its companies, reflecting its shared-ownership business model in which local entrepreneurs have autonomy to decide how their company will best serve their customers, and to share in the financial risks and rewards of ownership.