Odisha to account for 50% of India’s steelmaking capacity by 2030

Monday, 28 April 2025 11:55:33 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s eastern state of Odisha will account for around 50 percent of the country’s steel production capacity with a capacity of 130 million mt by 2030-31, up from the 41 million mt currently located in the state, state chief minister Mohan Chara Majhi said in a statement on Monday, April 28.

The chief minister said that the Odisha government would auction 22 iron ore mines to attract fresh investments in the steel sector of the state. Odisha intends to be among the top five industrial states by attracting investment in downstream steel processing industries, he added.

“We have also rolled out a new industrial policy, offering financial incentives to the industry, which is far more simple and clearer than such policies of other states,” he noted.


