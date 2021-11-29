Odisha invites bids for grant of mining lease for six mineral blocks via auction

Monday, 29 November 2021 11:05:34 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Close on the heels of the completion of the auction of nine mineral blocks in the current fiscal year, the government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has issued a notice inviting tenders for the grant of mining leases for six more mineral blocks through e-auction, a government official said on Monday, November 29.

The official said that the mineral blocks on offer for the grant of the mining lease through e-auction include one composite iron ore and manganese mine, four limestone and one graphite mine.

The graphite and limestone blocks are unexplored, the official stated.

The Odisha government has invited financial bids only in digital format while technical bids have been invited through both digital and physical formats with December 6, 2021, fixed as the last date for submission of bids.