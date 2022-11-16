India’s mineral output records 4.6 percent growth in September

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 11:20:57 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s mineral output as measured by the Index of Mineral Production was up 4.6 percent in September compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, according to the provisional data released by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) on Wednesday, November 16.

Important minerals showing positive output growth in September 2022 were phosphorite - up 87.6 percent, diamonds - up 37.3 percent, copper concentrate - up 18.5 percent, coal - up 12.1 percent, baixite - rising by 5.5 percent, iron ore - up 9.1 percent, and limestone with an increase of 4.7 percent in output.

Minerals showing negative growth during the month were natural gas -1.7 percent, petroleum crude -2.3 percent, manganese ore -4.7 percent, magnesite -15.3 percent, chromite -19.6 percent, gold -20.7 percent, lignite -22 percent, lead concentrate -30 percent, and zinc concentrate -66 percent.