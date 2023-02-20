﻿
English
India’s mineral output increases by 10 percent in December

Monday, 20 February 2023 11:02:17 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s mineral production recorded a rise of 9.8 percent year on year in December last year, according to a statement from the Indian ministry of mines on Monday, February 20.

The ministry said that mineral production was up 5.4 percent year on year during the first nine months (April-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the statement, minerals like gold, iron ore, phosphorite, limestone, manganese  and coal showed positive growth in December.

Minerals showing negative growth during the month were petroleum -12 percent, bauxite -9 percent, lignite -10.7 percent, chromite -11.5 percent and magnesite -22.5 percent, the statement said.


