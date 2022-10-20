India’s mineral output up 4.2% in Apr-Aug, down 3.9% in Aug

Thursday, 20 October 2022 14:27:01 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s mineral production output recorded a cumulative growth of 4.2 percent year on year in the April-August period of the fiscal year 2022-23, a statement of ministry of mines said on Thursday, October 20.

However, separately the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) released provisional data for the index of mineral production (base year: 2011-12= 100), which was issued at 99.6 for August this year, denoting a decline of 3.9 percent year on year.

Minerals showing positive year-on-year growth in August this year were coal with 7.7 percent, lead concentrate with 6.3 percent, zinc concentrate with 3.4 percent, and limestone with a rise of 2.7 percent.

Minerals showing negative growth include were natural gas -0.8 percent, manganese ore -1.9 percent, petroleum crude -3.3 percent, magnesite -3.5 percent, copper concentrate -14.1 percent, gold -14.6 percent, chromite -16.6 percent, bauxite -17.6 percent, iron ore -19.3 percent, lignite -20.7 percent, and phosphorite -38.2 percent.