Indian mineral production rises by 9.7% in November

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 10:31:35 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s index of mineral production in November last year was 105.8 (base: 2011-12) representing a 9.7 percent rise over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a statement released by ministry of statistics and program implementation on Wednesday, January 18.

Important minerals showing positive growth in November 2022 were diamond 87 percent, phosphorite 68 percent, bauxite 30 percent, iron ore 19 percent, coal 12 percent, limestone 8.6 percent and manganese ore 18.5 percent.

Minerals showing negative growth during the month were petroleum -1 percent, natural gas -0.7 percent, lignite -1.3 percent, lead concentrate -1.9 percent, copper concentrate -4.1 percent, gold -0.8 percent and chromite -6 percent.