﻿
Indian mineral production growth declines by 3.3% in July

Thursday, 22 September 2022 10:56:04 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The growth in Indian mineral production as measured by the Index of Mineral Production (IMP) declined by 3.3 percent during July this year compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to latest provisional data released by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) on Thursday, September 22.

According to the data, growth in mineral production during the April-July period of the fiscal year 2022-23 was up 6.1 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The index considers 2011-12 = 100 as the base year.

Important minerals showing positive growth during July 2022 over July 2021 include: phosphorite, up 39.3 percent, coal, up 11.2 percent, copper concentrate, up 8.8 percent, and zinc concentrate, with an increase of 5.9 percent.

Minerals showing negative growth include, iron ore -21.5 percent, manganese ore -17.9 percent, lignite -16.6 percent, gold -10.6 percent, magnesite -10.5 percent, chromite -9.0 percent, limestone -8.8 percent, lead concentrate -3.9 percent, petroleum (crude) -3.8 percent, bauxite -1.4 percent, and natural gas -0.3 percent.


