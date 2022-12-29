Indian mineral production increases by 2.5 percent in October

Thursday, 29 December 2022 14:46:44 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian mineral production increased 2.5 percent year on year in October this year, the ministry of mines said in a statement on Thursday, December 29.

“As per the provisional statistics of the Indian Bureau of Mines, the cumulative growth for the April-October period of 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year is four percent," the mines ministry said in the statement.

Minerals showing positive growth during October 2022 over October 2021 were diamond 375 percent, phosphorite 21 percent, bauxite 15.1 percent, iron ore 8.7 percent, coal 3.5 percent and chromite 1.9 percent.

Minerals registering negative growth during the month were limestone -8 percent petroleum -2.2 percent, natural gas - 4.2 percent, zinc concentrate -5.1 percent, lignite -6.1 percent, lead concentrate -6.7 percent, magnesite -7.9 percent, copper concentrate -8.5 percent, gold -10.1 percent and manganese ore -19 percent.