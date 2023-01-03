India’s KIOCL secures mining lease to undertake iron ore and manganese mining

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 14:29:45 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run pellet producer KIOCL Limited has signed a deed for a mining lease with the government of the southern state of Karnataka to undertake iron ore and manganese mining at Devadari Hill Range, a company regulatory filing said on Tuesday, November 3.

It said that, as per the mining lease, KIOCL will be able to undertake iron ore and manganese mining across 388 acres at the Devadari Hill Range for a period of 50 years.

KIOCL currently operates a 3.5 million mt per year capacity pellet plant and iron ore beneficiation unit in the southern state.