Odisha government to complete land allocation for JSW Steel project within five months

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 11:39:00 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha will complete land allocation for Indian steelmaker JSW Limited’s 13.2 million mt per year greenfield steel mill project within the next five months, a government official said on Tuesday, April 19.

JSW Steels Limited, which will implement the project through its subsidiary JSW Utkal Steel Limited entailing an investment of $8.56 billion, has sought 2,980 acres of land from the state government.

The Odisha government has offered the company land at Jagatsingpur, near the port town, which includes 2700 acres earmarked earlier for a steel mill project proposed by South Korean steel giant POSCO but which was abandoned in 2013.

“Part of the land acquired for POSCO has already been handed over to JSW Steel and construction of the boundary wall for the project is now going on. The entire land allocation will be completed in five months,” the official said.


