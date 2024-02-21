﻿
Indian steel companies submit bids in ongoing coal mine auction

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 14:42:49 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian steel companies JSW Steel Limited, Sunflag Iron and Steel Limited and Tata Steel are among the 27 bidders in the ongoing auction of coal mines, a ministry of coal statement said on Wednesday, February 21.

The ministry was conducting the ninth round of auctions of 27 coal mines, with the auction process having started on December 20, 2023.

The online bids were decrypted and opened electronically in the presence of the bidders on February 20 and, subsequently, sealed envelopes containing offline bid documents were also opened in the presence of bidders, the ministry said in its statement.

The bids will now be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary technical evaluation committee and the technically qualified bidders will be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction to be conducted on the portal of MSTC, a government company which carries out auctions.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW Steel Tata Steel 

