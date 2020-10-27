﻿
Odisha government to auction 14 mines over next two months

Tuesday, 27 October 2020 13:43:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has announced another tranche of auctions of 14 new mineral mines to be completed over the next two months, a government official said on Tuesday, October 27.

The official said that the 14 new mines to be put up for bidding included iron ore, manganese and composite mines of both iron ore and manganese. He said that the 14 assets have been listed for auction to be conducted from the last week of November through to the first week of December.

The state government has also identified five other limestone and graphite mines to be auctioned, but timelines for the process have not yet been finalized, the official said.


