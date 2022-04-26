﻿
Odisha commences auction process for four iron ore mines

Tuesday, April 26, 2022
       

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has initiated the auction process for four iron ore blocks, a government official said on Tuesday, April 29.

The official said that a notice inviting tenders (NIT) has been issued for the auction of two iron ore blocks, Koira and Kedesala North East, and two composite mines of iron ore and manganese, Kusumdih and Orahuri.

Koira and Kedesala are working mines where the mining leases have expired and hence have been put up for fresh auctions, while the composite mines of Kusumdih and Orahuri are virgin mines.


