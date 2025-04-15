 |  Login 
Odisha approves two greenfield steel mill projects entailing $954 million investment

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 10:58:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has approved the construction of two greenfield steel mill projects entailing aggregate investments to the tune of $954 million, government officials said on Tuesday, April 15.

The first project approved is a proposal by Shyam Steel Works Limited to construct a 1.5 million mt per year integrated steel mill with an investment of $605 million.

The mill is to be located in the Bhadrak district.

The second proposal is by OCL Iron and Steel Limited for the construction of a 1.2 million mt greenfield integrated steel mill with an investment of $349 million and located in the mineral belt of the Keonjhar district, the officials said.


