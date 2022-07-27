﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Nucor Steel Gallatin produces first coil at upgraded plant

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:36:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it has upgraded the hot strip plant at US-based Nucor Corporation’s Gallatin plant in Kentucky in order to extend the range of steel grades and increase strip production capacity.

The upgraded plant has produced the first coil, a strip with a thickness of 18 mm, which is a new product for the plant.   

The new plant configuration - from thin-slab casting and rolling plant into an ultra-modern QSP® -Quality Strip Production plant - will allow Nucor Steel Gallatin to expand the production of advanced high-strength steel, API line pipe, and a number of other added-value grades, in widths up to 1,870 mm.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Nucor 

Similar articles

Nucor orders galvanizing lines from Fives Group

26 Apr | Steel News

Nucor to build new rebar micro mill in North Carolina

08 Apr | Steel News

Nucor starts up new galvanizing line in Arkansas, optimizing production process

28 Mar | Steel News

Nucor starts operations at rebar micro mill in Florida

30 Dec | Steel News

SMS group to provide one of world’s largest casters for Nucor Corp.

08 Nov | Steel News

Nucor to build a new plate mill in the Midwest

07 Jan | Steel News

Nucor approves $650 million expansion project at Gallatin sheet mill

10 Sep | Steel News

SMS to supply new merchant bar mill for Nucor Steel Kankakee

15 Mar | Steel News

Danieli to supply new rebar micro-mill for Nucor Corporation

10 Jan | Steel News

Nucor to build specialty cold mill complex at its Arkansas sheet mill

21 Sep | Steel News