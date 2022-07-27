Nucor Steel Gallatin produces first coil at upgraded plant

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:36:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it has upgraded the hot strip plant at US-based Nucor Corporation’s Gallatin plant in Kentucky in order to extend the range of steel grades and increase strip production capacity.

The upgraded plant has produced the first coil, a strip with a thickness of 18 mm, which is a new product for the plant.

The new plant configuration - from thin-slab casting and rolling plant into an ultra-modern QSP® -Quality Strip Production plant - will allow Nucor Steel Gallatin to expand the production of advanced high-strength steel, API line pipe, and a number of other added-value grades, in widths up to 1,870 mm.