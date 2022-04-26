﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Nucor orders galvanizing lines from Fives Group

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 17:05:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based Nucor Corporation has placed an order with France-based machine industry company Fives Group for two galvanizing lines for the company’s sheet mill to be built in West Virginia.

The galvanized lines, one of them vertical and the other horizontal, will each have an annual production capacity 500,000 mt.

The first line will be designed to produce steel coils for the automotive sector, and the second line will be capable of producing steel for the construction sector.

Nucor’s new state-of-art sheet mill is expected to cost approximately $2.7 billion and to have an annual production capacity of three million mt of steel, as SteelOrbis previously reported. There will also be a tandem cold rolling mill at the plant besides two galvanizing lines.


Tags: USA North America steelmaking Nucor 

Similar articles

08 Apr

Nucor to build new rebar micro mill in North Carolina
28 Mar

Nucor starts up new galvanizing line in Arkansas, optimizing production process
30 Dec

Nucor starts operations at rebar micro mill in Florida
08 Nov

SMS group to provide one of world’s largest casters for Nucor Corp.
07 Jan

Nucor to build a new plate mill in the Midwest
10 Sep

Nucor approves $650 million expansion project at Gallatin sheet mill
15 Mar

SMS to supply new merchant bar mill for Nucor Steel Kankakee
10 Jan

Danieli to supply new rebar micro-mill for Nucor Corporation
21 Sep

Nucor to build specialty cold mill complex at its Arkansas sheet mill
06 Jul

Kinder Morgan enters ten-year deal with Nucor