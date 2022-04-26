Nucor orders galvanizing lines from Fives Group

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 17:05:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based Nucor Corporation has placed an order with France-based machine industry company Fives Group for two galvanizing lines for the company’s sheet mill to be built in West Virginia.

The galvanized lines, one of them vertical and the other horizontal, will each have an annual production capacity 500,000 mt.

The first line will be designed to produce steel coils for the automotive sector, and the second line will be capable of producing steel for the construction sector.

Nucor’s new state-of-art sheet mill is expected to cost approximately $2.7 billion and to have an annual production capacity of three million mt of steel, as SteelOrbis previously reported. There will also be a tandem cold rolling mill at the plant besides two galvanizing lines.