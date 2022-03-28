Nucor starts up new galvanizing line in Arkansas, optimizing production process

Monday, 28 March 2022 16:04:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

International technology group Andritz has announced that it started up the new galvanizing line supplied to US-based Nucor Steel’s Arkansas plant. The first galvanized coil was produced on schedule on December 16, 2021. Andritz and Nucor are now optimizing the production process to achieve full production of top-quality products.

The new line has an annual production capacity of 500,000 mt of high-strength coated products to be used in the automotive industry.

In addition, in early February, Nucor’s board of directors approved $290 million in investment to expand the product capabilities of its Indiana steel sheet mill by adding galvanizing and pre-paint lines with annual capacities of 300,000 mt and 250,000 mt, respectively, as SteelOrbis previously reported.