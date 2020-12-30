Nucor starts operations at rebar micro mill in Florida

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 12:12:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based steel producer Nucor Corporation has announced that its new rebar micro mill in Frostproof, Florida, has begun operating.

The new mill will utilize the abundant supply of scrap metal in Florida for recycling into new steel products that will supply the region’s construction market. The Frostproof mill will annually produce up to 350,000 mt of sustainable rebar products that will contain nearly 100 percent recycled content.

The project was completed on schedule despite the difficult conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.