Nucor continues preparation work for new sheet mill construction

Thursday, 08 September 2022
       

Regarding the new state-of-the-art sheet mill to be built in West Virginia, John Farris, vice president and general manager of US-based steelmaker Nucor Corporation, has stated that the company is continuing the preparation work to start construction.

The groundbreaking of the mill is expected to be at the end of the year and construction is anticipated to take about two years. The company is currently going through the process of acquiring permits.

The new sheet mill is expected to cost approximately $2.7 billion and have an annual production capacity of three million mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


