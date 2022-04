Friday, 08 April 2022 12:10:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based Nucor Corporation has announced that it will build a new rebar micro mill in Lexington, North Carolina. This will be Nucor’s third rebar micro mill, joining existing Nucor micro mills in Missouri and Florida.

The new mill, which is expected to cost approximately $350 million, will have an annual capacity of 430,000 mt.

Nucor Steel Lexington will produce steel with nearly 100 percent recycled content.