NMDC sets March 2022 as new date for commissioning of its steel mill project

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 11:16:25 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state run iron ore miner has set March 2022 as new date for commissioning its delayed 3 million mt per year greenfield steel mill project in Chhattisgarh state, company sources said on Tuesday, August 24.

The steel mill project was originally scheduled to go into commercial run in 2019.

The sources said that following the commissioning of the steel mill in March 2022, NMDC will go ahead to implement the planned demerger of the steel mill into a separate company and get listed in the stock exchanges with the process expected to take another 4-5 months.

It might be noted that the Indian government has approved a plan for demerger and listing of the steel mill to be followed up with strategic sale of the mill to private investors.