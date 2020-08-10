NLMK to cut environmental impact and raise output via modernization

Monday, 10 August 2020 17:15:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia’s NLMK plans to decrease the negative impact on the environment within the framework of its steelmaking equipment modernization program. In addition, the company will increase the daily productivity.

NLMK is going to install a modern air purifying system at its 2.1 million mt per year blast furnace in order to minimize the environmental effect. The filtered materials may be used in the production, the official statement reads. One of the six converters will be also equipped with new dust and gas collection equipment. The collected gas will be used for power generation and the new NLMK power station, SteelOrbis has learned. The converter’s productivity is expected to increase from 7,600 mt to 8,900 mt of steel daily.