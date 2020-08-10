﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NLMK to cut environmental impact and raise output via modernization

Monday, 10 August 2020 17:15:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia’s NLMK plans to decrease the negative impact on the environment within the framework of its steelmaking equipment modernization program. In addition, the company will increase the daily productivity.

NLMK is going to install a modern air purifying system at its 2.1 million mt per year blast furnace in order to minimize the environmental effect. The filtered materials may be used in the production, the official statement reads. One of the six converters will be also equipped with new dust and gas collection equipment. The collected gas will be used for power generation and the new NLMK power station, SteelOrbis has learned. The converter’s productivity is expected to increase from 7,600 mt to 8,900 mt of steel daily.


Tags: Russia  CIS  NLMK  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Aug

Three out of four CIS-based HRC exporters focus on sales to Turkey
12  Aug

NLMK masters electrical steel production for wind power generation
29  Jul

Russia’s DEMP to increase billet production by year-end
23  Jul

NLMK Group's net profit down significantly in Q2
20  Jul

Russia’s MMK successfully restarts modernized mill 2500