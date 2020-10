Friday, 02 October 2020 14:46:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK Group has announced that it has supplied a batch of Quend 700, its extra high-strength structural steel grade produced by NLMK Clabecq, to Russia-based manufacturer of beneficiation equipment Pneumatic Machine Building Company (Pnevmash).

The Quend high yield strength plates are designed for lifting and hoisting equipment, truck chassis, handling equipment, trailers, and other applications where high structural strength is of critical importance.