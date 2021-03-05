NLMK expands structural grade steel portfolio

Friday, 05 March 2021 16:17:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK Group has announced that it has mastered the production of new C345 and C355 grades of hot rolled steel for Russian building structure manufacturer Ventall.

Ventall specializes in making prefabricated buildings from metal structures. NLMK’s structural-grade steel is able to meet requirements for metal used for such applications due to its chemical composition and strict compliance with carbon equivalent requirements. NLMK’s structural steel grades have an additional advantage of maintaining high strength at low temperatures. This makes steel produced by NLMK usable for the construction of solid structures across all of Russia.

“In 2021, we plan to double our supply of structural steel grades to Ventall. NLMK is developing the production of structural steel grades and plans to strengthen its presence in this market segment by upgrading its facilities,” Ilya Guschin, NLMK Group vice president for sales, said.