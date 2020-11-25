NLMK expands steel product range

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 17:14:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK Group has announced that it has extended its product range by adding a new grade of high-strength cold rolled steel, which is used in the production of safety car body components and steel straps for packaging of large cargoes (rolled steel, pipes, etc.), in particular. Accordingly, the company has already delivered the first batch of such steel to Specta, one of the key manufacturers of steel packaging straps.

“Our cooperation with Specta is an important experience for NLMK in developing customer focus and adapting to current market demands. The properties of our new steel grade meet the needs of our customers from different industries. At the moment, homologation is underway with automotive companies that use such steel for the production of safety critical car body parts,” NLMK’s vice president for sales, Ilya Gushchin, commented

In general, the launch of such production is expected to enable the company to replace the imported steel used in the automotive and metalworking industries.