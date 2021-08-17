NLMK continues repairs at steelmaking unit

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 14:58:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia’s NLMK, which recently witnessed a very serious accident at its BOF Shop No. 2, is currently continuing repair works. According to the company’s official statement, operations at the facility have been stopped in order to enable the supply of oxygen to the shop. The BOF is expected to resume operation on August 21-23, the preliminary information indicates.

The company experienced an accident at the steel-making unit on around August 9 and since then it has been trying to restore operations at the facility. Officially, the company says there will be no significant impact on product allocation. However, market players think the loss may be around 50,000-100,000 mt for September production. Some players have informed SteelOrbis that NLMK has been looking to buy slabs in order to have no disruption to its HRC production.