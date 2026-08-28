Nippon Steel signs deal to sell former Kure site to Japan's Ministry of Defense

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel has announced that it has signed a contract with Japan's Ministry of Defense for the sale of the site of its former Setouchi Works Kure Area in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture.

Nippon Steel shut down all facilities at the Kure Area in September 2023 and subsequently began the full-scale dismantling and removal of the site's facilities and equipment after 72 years of operations due to a fall in domestic demand, as SteelOrbis reported previously.

At the same time, the company had been developing plans for the early and integrated utilization of the site, taking into account its approximately 1.4 million m² area and dedicated wharves.

Final contract signed in August 2026

In July 2025, Nippon Steel and the Ministry of Defense reached an agreement on the basic terms of the transaction and continued negotiations regarding the sale. The two parties signed the final contract on August 28, 2026.

Nippon Steel stated that it will continue its efforts regarding safety, environmental protection, disaster prevention and compliance with applicable laws and regulations in the surrounding area while preparations for the early utilization of the former Kure site proceed.