 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nippon...

Nippon Steel signs deal to sell former Kure site to Japan's Ministry of Defense

Friday, 28 August 2026 12:30:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel has announced that it has signed a contract with Japan's Ministry of Defense for the sale of the site of its former Setouchi Works Kure Area in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture.

Nippon Steel shut down all facilities at the Kure Area in September 2023 and subsequently began the full-scale dismantling and removal of the site's facilities and equipment after 72 years of operations due to a fall in domestic demand, as SteelOrbis reported previously.

At the same time, the company had been developing plans for the early and integrated utilization of the site, taking into account its approximately 1.4 million m² area and dedicated wharves.

Final contract signed in August 2026

In July 2025, Nippon Steel and the Ministry of Defense reached an agreement on the basic terms of the transaction and continued negotiations regarding the sale. The two parties signed the final contract on August 28, 2026.

Nippon Steel stated that it will continue its efforts regarding safety, environmental protection, disaster prevention and compliance with applicable laws and regulations in the surrounding area while preparations for the early utilization of the former Kure site proceed.

Tags: Japan East Asia and Pacific Steelmaking Nippon Steel 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

Similar articles

Ex-Japan HRC posts another rapid fall in July, sellers expect some rebound in August

05 Aug | Flats and Slab

Nippon Steel swings to net profit in Q1 FY 2026-27, warns of China-driven oversupply and Middle East risks

04 Aug | Steel News

Nippon Steel sees potential for US Steel earnings to exceed forecasts amid strong US market

19 Jun | Steel News

Nippon Steel reports lower net profit despite higher sales for FY 2025-26, warns of rising geopolitical risks

13 May | Steel News

Nippon Steel begins blast furnace to EAF conversion at Kyushu Works

16 Apr | Steel News

Nippon Steel secures $5.6 billion financing to repay US Steel bridge loan

23 Mar | Steel News

Nippon Steel reports net loss in H1 FY 2025-26

05 Nov | Steel News

Nippon Steel to merge three pipe subsidiaries to streamline operations amid market shifts

06 Oct | Steel News

Nippon Kinzoku develops eco-friendly STA finish stainless steel for high-precision applications

28 Aug | Steel News

Japan launches AD probe on HDG from South Korea and China

14 Aug | Steel News