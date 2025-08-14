 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan...

Japan launches AD probe on HDG from South Korea and China

Thursday, 14 August 2025 15:06:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has announced that, together with the Ministry of Finance, they have initiated an antidumping duty (AD) investigation on hot dip galvanized (HDG) steel coils, sheets and strips from South Korea and China.

The investigation was initiated following the petition filed by local producers Nippon Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel Coated Sheet Corporation, Kobe Steel and Yodogawa Steel Works, Ltd, alleging that the given products from South Korea and China were sold at dumped prices, thereby causing material injury to the domestic industry and a decline in the operating profit of these companies.

According to the data released by METI, during the period between April 2021 and September 2024, the import volume of the subject products from South Korea and China increased by 75.7 percent to 358,093 mt and by 26.5 percent to 304,657 mt, respectively, showing that foreign suppliers increased their market share in Japan.

The investigation is scheduled to be completed within one year.


Tags: Galvanized Flats Japan East Asia and Pacific Steelmaking Quotas & Duties Kobe Steel Nippon Steel 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 33, 2025

14 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices edge up amid hopes of better margins in major outlets in Q4

14 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG offers up further as mills hike local prices for Sept, fundamentals still weak

14 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major mills in Liaoning raise local HRC, wire rod and rebar prices by $28/mt for Sept

13 Aug | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices continue down amid tepid demand expectation, reduced tariff uncertainty

08 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s coated and CR pricing weak amid dull demand, lower HRC expectations

08 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices stable but mills eye price cuts to boost export sales

07 Aug | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 32, 2025

07 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG offers show slight upward momentum

07 Aug | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices steady to down as reciprocal trade tariffs are delayed until Aug. 7

01 Aug | Flats and Slab