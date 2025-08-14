Japan launches AD probe on HDG from South Korea and China

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has announced that, together with the Ministry of Finance, they have initiated an antidumping duty (AD) investigation on hot dip galvanized (HDG) steel coils, sheets and strips from South Korea and China.

The investigation was initiated following the petition filed by local producers Nippon Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel Coated Sheet Corporation, Kobe Steel and Yodogawa Steel Works, Ltd, alleging that the given products from South Korea and China were sold at dumped prices, thereby causing material injury to the domestic industry and a decline in the operating profit of these companies.

According to the data released by METI, during the period between April 2021 and September 2024, the import volume of the subject products from South Korea and China increased by 75.7 percent to 358,093 mt and by 26.5 percent to 304,657 mt, respectively, showing that foreign suppliers increased their market share in Japan.

The investigation is scheduled to be completed within one year.