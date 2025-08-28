 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nippon...

Nippon Kinzoku develops eco-friendly STA finish stainless steel for high-precision applications

Thursday, 28 August 2025 14:37:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japan-based Nippon Kinzoku Group has announced that it has launched a new special tension annealing (STA) finish stainless steel, positioned under its eco-product series. The STA finish represents an innovation over conventional tension annealing, offering higher dimensional stability, minimized warping during etching, and finer grain refinement for high-precision applications.

Material properties

The STA finish combines heat treatment and shape correction in a single step, ensuring excellent flatness and reducing distortion. Additionally, the refined grain option provides smoother etched surfaces.

These improvements make it particularly valuable in microfabrication and electronics, where precision is critical.

Technical specifications

  • Grades available: SUS304, SUS301, SUS430
  • Thickness range: 0.1 to 0.5 mm
  • Widths up to: 600 mm
  • Special version: Refined grain SUS304 for smoother etched surfaces

Environmental benefits and efficiency

By simplifying processes and reducing the number of production steps, STA finish enhances energy efficiency, lowers environmental impact and supports carbon neutrality goals.

Nippon Kinzoku has officially certified STA finish as an eco-product, reinforcing its 2050 net-zero target.


Tags: Japan East Asia and Pacific Steelmaking Nippon Steel 

Similar articles

Japan launches AD probe on HDG from South Korea and China

14 Aug | Steel News

HH Stainless to distribute Nippon Steel’s low-carbon pipes in Asia

31 Jul | Steel News

S&P downgrades Nippon Steel credit rating to BBB with negative outlook after US Steel deal

22 Jul | Steel News

Nippon Steel expects demand to recover in H2

06 Nov | Steel News

NSSMC integrates bar and wire processing operations in Thailand

02 Oct | Steel News

Chinese pipe producer sells Houston OCTG Group to Southern Tube

02 Oct | Steel News

Nippon Steel to merge two plantmaker subsidiaries

28 Sep | Steel News

Japanese steelmakers to invest in Cape Lambert port expansion

25 Sep | Steel News

Nippon and Sumitomo to integrate logistics businesses

05 Sep | Steel News

Sumitomo Metals acquires its own shares from Nippon Steel

04 Sep | Steel News