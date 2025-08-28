Nippon Kinzoku develops eco-friendly STA finish stainless steel for high-precision applications

Japan-based Nippon Kinzoku Group has announced that it has launched a new special tension annealing (STA) finish stainless steel, positioned under its eco-product series. The STA finish represents an innovation over conventional tension annealing, offering higher dimensional stability, minimized warping during etching, and finer grain refinement for high-precision applications.

Material properties

The STA finish combines heat treatment and shape correction in a single step, ensuring excellent flatness and reducing distortion. Additionally, the refined grain option provides smoother etched surfaces.

These improvements make it particularly valuable in microfabrication and electronics, where precision is critical.

Technical specifications

Grades available: SUS304, SUS301, SUS430

Thickness range: 0.1 to 0.5 mm

Widths up to: 600 mm

Special version: Refined grain SUS304 for smoother etched surfaces

Environmental benefits and efficiency

By simplifying processes and reducing the number of production steps, STA finish enhances energy efficiency, lowers environmental impact and supports carbon neutrality goals.

Nippon Kinzoku has officially certified STA finish as an eco-product, reinforcing its 2050 net-zero target.