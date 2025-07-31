 |  Login 
HH Stainless to distribute Nippon Steel’s low-carbon pipes in Asia

Thursday, 31 July 2025 13:51:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Nippon Steel, a leading Japanese steelmaker, has announced that it has signed a supply agreement with HH Stainless Pte Ltd, one of Singapore’s largest stainless steel suppliers, for the distribution of its low-carbon pipes in the Asia-Pacific market.

Green steel for key industries

Under the agreement, HH Stainless will supply duplex stainless steel pipes produced under the NSCarbolex™ Neutral brand to several sectors, including petrochemical, construction, marine and offshore

These low-carbon pipes are produced using the mass balance method, enabling a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, including carbon dioxide.

Expanding green steel in Asia-Pacific

As demand for low-emission steel products continues to rise across industries, Nippon Steel has stated that it will continue working with HH Stainless and other partners to boost the presence of NSCarbolex™ Neutral in the region.


